Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its position in PepsiCo by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 70,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 73,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $168.97 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $169.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $233.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.76.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

