Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 24,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 90,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 225.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 394,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,156,000 after purchasing an additional 273,290 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $110.76 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.23 and a twelve month high of $112.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.29.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

