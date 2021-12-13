Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Purchases 1,556 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $22,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

VBK opened at $276.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.87. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $253.64 and a 1 year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

