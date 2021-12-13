Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 263,707.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 176,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,654,000 after acquiring an additional 176,684 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 887,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,837,000 after acquiring an additional 102,210 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $11,134,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 773.2% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 44,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,483,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $182.85 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.