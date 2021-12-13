MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Stake Lessened by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC lessened its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,153 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 37.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,294,000 after purchasing an additional 969,776 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 182.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 18,652 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter worth $4,596,000. AMS Capital Ltda boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 66.7% in the second quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,430,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 23.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,045,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,554,000 after purchasing an additional 198,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

MP stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.79. The company had a trading volume of 22,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 3.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average of $35.54. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

