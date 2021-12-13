mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Price Reaches $0.98 (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00001960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market cap of $17.04 million and approximately $919,904.00 worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00040917 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

MTA is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

