Myriad (XMY) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.96 Million

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 22.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 13th. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded 55.1% lower against the dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Myriad has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $27,419.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000178 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00009953 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,809,789,250 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

