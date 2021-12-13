MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Stock Price Down 7.5%

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)’s stock price was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.56 and last traded at $22.56. Approximately 1,188 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 259,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MYTE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of -33.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.10.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.65 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. Equities analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 16.7% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,521,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,715,000 after purchasing an additional 504,581 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 3.2% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,674,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,037,000 after purchasing an additional 51,150 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 16.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,155,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,089,000 after purchasing an additional 164,700 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 54.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 875,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,546,000 after purchasing an additional 307,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the second quarter worth approximately $18,986,000. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

