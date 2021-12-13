Nano Achieves Market Cap of $469.08 Million (XNO)

Nano (CURRENCY:XNO) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $469.08 million and $19.39 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $3.52 or 0.00007475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00027320 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded 63.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000576 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

