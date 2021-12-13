National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) will post $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. National Energy Services Reunited posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National Energy Services Reunited.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NESR. TheStreet cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NESR stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.53. National Energy Services Reunited has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $962.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 246,130 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. 43.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Energy Services Reunited (NESR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.