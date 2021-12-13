National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NATI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday.

In other National Instruments news, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $98,658.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,007 shares of company stock valued at $727,468. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in National Instruments in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 19.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 379.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 17.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NATI stock opened at $43.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.41. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 108.53 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 270.01%.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

