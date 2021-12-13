NatWest Group plc Lowers Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

NatWest Group plc cut its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in J. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25,464.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,805,000 after buying an additional 648,072 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,735,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,313,000 after purchasing an additional 145,300 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 208,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,854,000 after purchasing an additional 137,715 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 290,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,717,000 after purchasing an additional 127,671 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J stock opened at $143.44 on Monday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.87.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

J has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

