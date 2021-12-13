NatWest Group plc Reduces Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

NatWest Group plc decreased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,104 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,953 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up about 2.5% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $11,068,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 215,849 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $15,038,000 after buying an additional 19,046 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 5.3% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 20,626 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $66.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.06. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.67 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

In other eBay news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $309,446.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Logan Green sold 463 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $34,257.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,252,304 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

