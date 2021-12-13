NatWest Group plc Sells 229 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

NatWest Group plc lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.3% of NatWest Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 624,829 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after purchasing an additional 495,388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,336,000 after purchasing an additional 220,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,960.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,877.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,721.85. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

