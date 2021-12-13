NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will report $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. NBT Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NBT Bancorp.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $118.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.37 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NBTB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.36. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $44,996.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NBT Bancorp (NBTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.