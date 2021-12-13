Needham & Company LLC Boosts Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target to $76.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B.

ACLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.50.

ACLS stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.49. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $69.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $62,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $207,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock worth $964,956. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. FMR LLC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

