Needham & Company LLC Boosts ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $75.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $65.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.09. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 1.74.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,481,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,876 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,416,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,945,000 after acquiring an additional 142,874 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 33.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,451 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 170.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,925,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,981,000 after purchasing an additional 215,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

