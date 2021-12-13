Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Neenah were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Neenah by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Neenah by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,424,000 after purchasing an additional 48,541 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Neenah by 10.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Neenah by 20.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Neenah by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NP opened at $46.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $774.10 million, a PE ratio of -94.27 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.00. Neenah, Inc. has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $61.49.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $267.90 million during the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Neenah’s payout ratio is presently -387.76%.

In related news, Director Margaret S. Dano sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $60,291.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $27,397.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,075 shares of company stock worth $110,263. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

