Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Down 95.1% in November

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 95.1% from the November 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NTOIY traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.43. The company had a trading volume of 54,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,666. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average is $29.63. Neste Oyj has a one year low of $23.17 and a one year high of $39.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.7983 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTOIY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Neste Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Neste Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

