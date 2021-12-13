Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Reaches $0.98 on Top Exchanges

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $555.52 million and approximately $14.21 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00002051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00055947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,842.03 or 0.08072657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00077905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,535.96 or 0.99879803 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00054268 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 569,216,623 coins and its circulating supply is 569,216,034 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

