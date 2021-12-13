New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Purchases Shares of 380 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 380 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Intuit by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Intuit by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 212,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $677.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $614.13 and a 200-day moving average of $552.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.97 billion, a PE ratio of 89.68, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $357.69 and a 12 month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.35.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

