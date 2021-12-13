New Potomac Partners LLC Acquires 1,935 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 3.3% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 29,369 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 661,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,834,000 after acquiring an additional 32,530 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 45.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 99,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period.

STIP opened at $105.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.10 and a 200 day moving average of $106.11. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.94 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15.

