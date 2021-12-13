New Potomac Partners LLC Buys 350 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 24,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $59.25 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average of $55.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.