New Potomac Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

New Potomac Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 2.2% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,498,387,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $616,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Mastercard by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,934,000 after acquiring an additional 972,628 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Mastercard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,941,000 after acquiring an additional 881,104 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,723,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,660,000 after acquiring an additional 707,231 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA stock opened at $349.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $343.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.99. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $343.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.40.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

