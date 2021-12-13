New Potomac Partners LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

New Potomac Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $88.67 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.75 and a twelve month high of $93.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.