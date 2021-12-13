New Potomac Partners LLC Reduces Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

New Potomac Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,490 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 386.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCM stock opened at $21.45 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $21.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

