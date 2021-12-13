New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires New Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 445,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 113.2% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth $195,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 72.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth $214,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HGV. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $909,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $50.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.01 and a beta of 2.13.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

