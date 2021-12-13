New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 360,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,563 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $26,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 141.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 108.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 50.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 35.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $82.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $82.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 509 shares of company stock worth $37,333. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

