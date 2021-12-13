New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $20,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 106,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,099,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J stock opened at $143.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.05 and a 1-year high of $149.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.58 and a 200 day moving average of $136.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

