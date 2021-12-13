New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $22.60 Million Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $22,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2,528.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,815,000 after purchasing an additional 79,873 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.6% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDY stock opened at $435.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $436.38 and a 200-day moving average of $436.18. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $350.01 and a 12-month high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,981,571. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.80.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

