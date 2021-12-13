New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $24.78 Million Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,281 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Cerner worth $24,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 601.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Cerner by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERN stock opened at $74.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CERN shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.55.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

