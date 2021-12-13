New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,174 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $23,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,073,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,405,268,000 after purchasing an additional 184,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,928,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,031,915,000 after acquiring an additional 336,718 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,579,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,121,000 after acquiring an additional 31,584 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 93.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 26.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,123,000 after acquiring an additional 547,949 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VMC opened at $205.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.60. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $134.53 and a 1 year high of $210.16.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

VMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.13.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

