New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $21,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth about $201,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% in the second quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.8% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPD. Morgan Stanley cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.88.

Shares of EXPD opened at $131.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.44. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.71 and a 52 week high of $132.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $993,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

