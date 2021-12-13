Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,230 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000.

NYSEARCA MOAT traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.38. 15,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,479. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.22.

