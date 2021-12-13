Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 86 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. OTR Global lowered Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.17.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DG stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $222.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.49. The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

