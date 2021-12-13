Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,190,395,000 after purchasing an additional 537,762 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

NYSE CVX traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.27. The stock had a trading volume of 91,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,469,426. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $119.26. The company has a market cap of $224.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

