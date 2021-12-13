Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,471 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.7% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 925 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.8% in the second quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.38.

COST traded down $6.07 on Monday, hitting $552.75. 27,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $501.71 and its 200 day moving average is $451.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $561.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.