Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $450,000 Stock Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.45. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $151.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.97 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

ONEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.27.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $68,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

