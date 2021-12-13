Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $599,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $1,481,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $1,064,000.

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $305.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,371. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $210.80 and a 12 month high of $318.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.04.

