Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 62.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,085 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 1.0% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,002,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 15,967 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,638 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.70.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $4.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $200.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,294,323. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $188.00 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.47 and a 200 day moving average of $224.22. The company has a market capitalization of $117.69 billion, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

