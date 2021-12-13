NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.52

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.52 and last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 20245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NXE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.08.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 522,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

