NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

NexPoint Residential Trust has increased its dividend by 40.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. NexPoint Residential Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -194.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.3%.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $78.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.85 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.42. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $80.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 55.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 13,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

