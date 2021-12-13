NFTX (NFTX) Market Capitalization Tops $25.90 Million

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 13th. One NFTX coin can now be bought for $63.93 or 0.00135745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $25.90 million and approximately $652,234.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFTX has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFTX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00038104 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006758 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 405,126 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.