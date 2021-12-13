NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Buys 10,000 Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

PTSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on P.A.M. Transportation Services in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

NASDAQ PTSI opened at $71.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.67 and a 200-day moving average of $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.46. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.56.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $183.09 million during the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 9.84%.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

