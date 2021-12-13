Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $810.18 Million

Analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will announce sales of $810.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $808.35 million to $812.00 million. Nomad Foods reported sales of $784.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

NYSE:NOMD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.21. 295,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,390. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average of $27.40. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 624,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,645,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,746,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,440,000 after buying an additional 862,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

