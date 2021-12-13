North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$25.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$23.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NOA. National Bankshares lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. ATB Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$25.88.

NOA stock opened at C$18.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.37. The firm has a market cap of C$520.74 million and a PE ratio of 12.32. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$11.48 and a 1-year high of C$22.00.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$165.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$161.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 2.378721 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.85 per share, with a total value of C$188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,106,857 shares in the company, valued at C$39,714,254.45.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

