Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Northern Trust worth $14,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,059,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 3,941.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,637,000 after purchasing an additional 443,988 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,227,766,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,867,000 after purchasing an additional 355,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 4,077.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,913,000 after purchasing an additional 353,826 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

In related news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $1,504,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTRS stock opened at $118.35 on Monday. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $88.20 and a twelve month high of $126.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.16%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

