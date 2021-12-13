Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on December 23rd

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

Northrim BanCorp has raised its dividend by 60.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 41.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Shares of NRIM stock opened at $42.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.72. Northrim BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $33.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Aaron Michael Schutt purchased 556 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,425.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 8.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 28.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

