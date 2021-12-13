Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on December 23rd

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.
Northrim BanCorp has raised its dividend by 60.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 41.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.
Shares of NRIM stock opened at $42.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.72. Northrim BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19.
In related news, Director Aaron Michael Schutt purchased 556 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,425.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 8.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 28.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.
About Northrim BanCorp
Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.
