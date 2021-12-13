Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 5,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 328,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,935,000 after purchasing an additional 117,813 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $3.88 on Monday, hitting $374.94. 9,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,211. The stock has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $370.28 and its 200 day moving average is $366.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.15.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

