Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Trading Down 5%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)’s stock price dropped 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.45 and last traded at $20.47. Approximately 99,797 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,125,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.70.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The business had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth $3,657,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,127,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,382,000 after buying an additional 361,520 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 268.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 86,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 63,057 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,174,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

